Sefton Council to face legal action over Formby teacher's sex abuse
- Published
Twenty-five people who said they were sexually abused by a teacher are to take legal action against a council which they claim failed to properly investigate their allegations.
The ex-pupils said Ian Farquharson abused them at Sefton's Formby High School between 1975 and 1992.
Legal representatives Andrew Grove and Co said the group intended to bring a civil case against Sefton Council.
The council has declined to comment on the pending legal action.
In a statement released to the BBC, one of the claimants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he first met Mr Farquharson when he was at primary school.
"I remember him reassuring me that I would do well at Formby High School and I distinctly remember him rubbing my legs, which, even at that age, I thought was strange," he said.
He said Mr Farquharson targeted him in his first week at the high school, saying that he was "going to take me out of some of my lessons to his office to work on my handwriting", and began abusing him soon afterwards.
He said the abuse became progressively worse as the months went on and, after two years, he was raped by Mr Farquharson.
He said that was "the final straw".
"I was terrified of repercussions but I ran out of school and went home and told my mother as soon as she got home from work," he said.
'Long-running tragedy'
He said the teacher was "immediately suspended" and took his own life a few hours later.
"After Mr Farquharson's death, there was a special school assembly and I had to sit and listen about what a good man he had been and what a tragedy it was," he said.
"I have struggled to deal with the results of the abuse ever since it happened."
Katherine Yates, who is representing the group, said complaints were made to the school as early as 1980, but it appeared they "were not properly investigated or acted upon".
She said the case was "a long-running tragedy that reverberates to this day" and urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
"I have many questions that need answering as to who in the school or council knew about the abuse and what steps were taken to protect the children," she said.
The school's head teacher Dominic Mackenzie said the allegations were "appalling", but added that "no-one who was at the school then is here now".
"In today's Formby High School, I can categorically state that safeguarding our students is of paramount importance," he said.
"We have extremely robust policies and procedures in place designed to keep all of our students safe from harm."