Covid: Man sought after Ainsdale vaccination centre locks sealed shut
A man is being sought after the doors of a Covid-19 vaccination hub were sealed shut, locking staff outside and preventing people from getting jabs.
Merseyside Police said a man was seen filling locks with liquid at the centre on Station Road in Ainsdale at about 17:45 BST on 20 March.
A spokesman said three similar incidents of criminal damage had taken place at the centre in the last month.
The force has released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to
Appealing for information, Det Insp Philip Barr said the man pictured "may have vital information... so if you know him, please come forward".
"If you recognise him or were on Station Road near the centre... and may have seen what happened, please do let us know," he added.
