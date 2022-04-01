Police issue Toxteth bus stop shooting appeal images
- Published
Detectives investigating the shooting of a teenage girl have issued an image of a group of males on bikes who may have information about the incident.
The 15-year-old is still recovering after she was seriously injured at a bus stop in Toxteth, Liverpool, on her way home from school on 1 March.
A 20-year-old man was also hit in the hand in the incident on Upper Warwick Street at about 17:10 GMT.
Rio Jones, 18, of Jermyn Street, has been charged with attempted murder.
He is also accused of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a controlled drug.
Merseyside Police have now released a picture of the four males on bikes, believing they may have vital information.
A force spokesman said the group, who appeared to have their faces covered, was in the area of Lodge Lane and then Upper Warwick Street and may have vital information.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said: "I understand that this is not the clearest image but we hope that motorists or members of the public who were in the area that evening will remember seeing the group together either before or afterwards and know who they are.
"It is only by sheer good fortune that the young girl was not killed by the reckless firing of a gun in a street in the middle of the day.
"This sort of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and we know that the members of our local communities will want to see the people responsible behind bars."