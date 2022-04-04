Assault arrest after teenage cyclist hit by car in Liverpool
- Published
A teenager has been injured after being hit by a Land Rover and knocked off his bike into the path of another vehicle.
Merseyside Police said two cars were involved in the incident on Asser Road in West Derby, Liverpool at about 14:30 BST on Thursday, which left a 15-year-old boy with several injuries.
A black Land Rover was later found at a nearby house, the force said.
A man, 34, from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed pending further investigation.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and said inquiries were "still ongoing to establish exactly what happened on Asser Road".
