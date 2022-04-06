Rare identical Cheshire triplets were 'one in 200-million'
The parents of "one in 200 million" identical triplet boys are reflecting on the "best, but hardest job" as they celebrate their sons' first birthday.
Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig were shocked when doctors at Liverpool Women's Hospital told them their naturally-conceived babies were such a rare occurrence.
When first born the boys spent six weeks in hospital before going home.
Now Jimmy, Jenson and Jaxson are celebrating their milestone birthday.
Mrs Dewdney, from Frodsham in Cheshire, said: "They've gone through so much already in their tiny little lives so its going to be a big celebration for them and for us as well.
"Being a mum is the best job I've ever had. It's the hardest job by far but I absolutely love it now, even through the lack of sleep and the hospital visits.
"It's tough but I'm loving it, I really am."
Mrs Dewdney, 34, said she had an "inkling" she was having twins at first - which was later confirmed with a scan - before the couple spotted a third head on the screen.
"Twenty minutes into the scan Craig said 'is that a third head?' and there was silence," she said.
"The consultant said in 25 years of scanning they'd never seen triplets, and they were all sharing one placenta which is super, super rare."
Mr Dewdney, 35, said: "I was just like 'how does that work holding them?' And I was thinking that's a lot of nappies."
The couple said they had now established a carefully planned routine.
"If they are even 20 minutes out of sync from one another, you'll settle one down and then the other one will wake up and then that one could potentially wake up the baby that you've just put to sleep," Mr Dewdney said.
"Feeding time is interesting. I have to tidy away while Gina is feeding them or if Gina is spoon-feeding two of them I'll go in with the other. It's just learning how to work together with them".
The couple have set up the Cheshire Triplets Instagram page to share their daily routines with almost 20,000 followers.
"On Instagram I'm getting loads of interest from people from all around the world who are having triplets or twins," Mrs Dewdney said.
"They just want to know life hacks, how to do things, how I manage with three so its been a really positive thing that's come out of this."