Chester Zoo wedding venue plan approved by council
Plans to allow weddings to take place in a converted stables at Chester Zoo have been approved by councillors.
Cheshire West and Chester Council backed plans to convert the Grade-II listed buildings into a wedding and events space.
The stables housed some of the first animals to live at the zoo when founder George Mottershead opened it in 1931.
Commercial director Dom Strange said: "It'll be a truly unique venue for all sorts of occasions."
The zoo hopes the venue will "provide an important boost" to its charitable income.
The project was rubber-stamped by the council's planning committee on Tuesday.
Architects plan to retain many of the stables' original features, including historical brickwork complete with scratch marks made by lions sharpening their claws.
Mr Strange said: "As a major wildlife charity that's working to prevent extinction, having a new, premier wedding and events space will enable us to raise additional income that will help us to fund yet more vital conservation initiatives.
"We're so pleased we'll be able to sensitively and sustainably restore the area and give what is such a historically important building the love, attention and spotlight it deserves."
The stables were previously used for storage and as maintenance offices and workshops.
It is hoped the new venue will be ready to open by summer 2023.