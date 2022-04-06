Grand National: Aintree prepares to welcome back crowds
The return of crowds to the Grand National meeting after two years has left local businesses "absolutely bombed out" as they try to meet demand.
The festival at Aintree will welcome more than 150,000 people from Thursday for the first time since 2019.
Jockey Club Racecourses' Dickon White said the meeting benefitted everyone from hoteliers "down to the hairdressers, barbers and nail salons".
Shop owner Deana Taylor said people were "going a bit extra this year".
Ms Taylor, who runs Liverpool's Felicity Hat Hire, said she had had to extend her opening hours to make sure everyone got served.
"We are absolutely bombed out," she said.
"Our opening hours are normally 10 until 4, but I was in at 8 this morning and we're staying open in the evening to 7 just to try and meet demand.
"Everybody is going a bit extra this year, they are all really excited."
'A return to normality'
Gill O'Neill, who owns dress shop Fairytale Endings in the city's Met Quarter shopping centre, said customers had been planning their race outfits since the start of the year and had spent an average of £200 to £250 on a dress.
"I think people really just want to get out there and strut their stuff and get really dressed up," she said.
Hairdresser Andrew Collinge said his Liverpool salon was fully booked for race-day mornings.
"Without a doubt an event like the National is hugely welcomed by the city, by hospitality, and in our sector as well," he said.
"It is feeling like a return to normality."
However, he said it was "still challenging dealing with Covid cases, which are still quite prevalent at the moment", adding: "It's by no means gone away."
Grand National meeting in figures
- More than 150,000 spectators expected to attend across the three-day meeting
- The races see 2,000 staff hired from the local area
- About 200 chefs serve up to 11,500 meals over the three days, with racegoers eating three tonnes of potatoes and about 1,560lbs (710kg) of cheese
- The racecourse installs an additional 2,620ft (800m) of bar space for the festival
Mr White said there had been "a real sense of excitement building up over the last few days" as the first festival since Covid regulations were eased approached.
"It's a hive of activity here with last-minute things being put to bed and it is really exciting," he said.
"This is not just about three days for Aintree, it's about the whole economic impact an event like this has for the North West region.
"Everyone benefits, whether you are a hotel owner or you own restaurants and bars, a retailer, even down to the hairdressers, barbers and nail salons.
"All of these people benefit and it is just fantastic to be back."
The three-day race meeting begins on Thursday, continues on Friday with Ladies Day and culminates with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday.
