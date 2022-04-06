Norris Green Park: Abandoned puppy has leg amputated
A 12-week-old puppy has had its leg amputated after being found abandoned in a park with an open fracture.
The black female lurcher was discovered in Norris Green Park in Liverpool on Wednesday night and taken for immediate treatment.
The RSPCA said the puppy may have been hit by a car and left by its owners who could have "panicked" over vet bills.
Its back legs were severely injured and one of them could not be saved, the charity added.
Animal rescue officer, Katie Glenn, said: "We had to make the difficult decision to amputate.
"She had severe injuries to her back legs including an open fracture to her right back leg which needed immediate veterinary treatment."
The puppy - now named Sally - was taken to the RSPCA's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for surgery and is now recovering.
Ms Glenn said the puppy may have been injured in a road accident and her owners "may have panicked when faced with a potentially hefty vet bill".
"We understand that times are hard and that families are facing the fall-out of Covid and alarming cost-of-living rises, and we fear this could cause financial difficulties for many, including those with pets.
"We'd urge owners never to abandon their pet but to ask for help," she added.
If no-one claims the puppy the RSPCA will look for a new home.