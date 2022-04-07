Grand National: Princess Royal joins crowds returning to Aintree

PA Media
Princess Anne was one of thousands of spectators enjoying the first day of the festival

The Princess Royal has joined thousands of racegoers as crowds returned on the first day of the Grand National for the first time since 2019.

Covid regulations curtailed the famous race meeting in 2020 and 2021, keeping the usual throngs away from Aintree.

Now revellers have braved changeable conditions to return to the course once again, donning both sunglasses and raincoats through the day.

The three-day meeting is expected to draw more than 150,000 spectators.

PA Media
Wide-brimmed hats with feathers were the order of the day for several of the racegoers
Reuters
Spectators have had to deal with all sorts of weather during the day
PA Media
Those were tickets were delighted to be returning to the Aintree course

Businesses around Liverpool had reported being "absolutely bombed out" in the run-up to the meeting as they battled to keep up with demand.

Deana Taylor, of Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool, said people were going for a "bit extra" after returning from the coronavirus hiatus.

"We have every colour, shape and style in here," she said.

"Girls from Liverpool are not afraid to go for it - the bigger, the better in most cases."

She said green and hot pink were the favourite colours of the season and everyone was making maximum effort.

PA Media
It is the first time since 2019 that crowds have been able to enjoy the festival
Reuters
The spectators have been able to enjoy a full day of racing at the Aintree course
PA Media
As ever, the races brought delight to some of those watching and disappointment to others

The opening day, which is expected to have welcomed about 35,000 visitors, has also seen the meeting's organisers donate 10,000 tickets to NHS workers from across Merseyside in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

The festival will end with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday, with Ladies Day stealing the show on Friday as glamorous punters compete in the style stakes.

Dickon White, North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said the course had sold out on Saturday.

"That shows people have really been craving live events, particularly live sporting events," he added.

