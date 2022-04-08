Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13
- Published
Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out.
She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April.
Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16, were held on suspicion of violent disorder.
The children from Waterloo, Seaforth, Crosby, Birkdale and Southport, have been released on bail, police said.
Ch Insp Tracie Trubshaw said "This incident was a brutal and shocking assault, and the consequences could have been much worse for the victim.
"I would urge parents to explain to their children that this type of behaviour is unacceptable."
