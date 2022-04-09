Grand National: Racegoers in 'electric' return
- Published
Racegoers are preparing for an "electric" Grand National as they return to the popular steeplechase for the first time in three years.
The Aintree event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, before resuming last year behind closed doors.
This year's event is sold out with 70,000 punters due at the Liverpool course for the main race at 17:15 BST.
Spectator Gabriella Nielson, 27, said: "We have missed it so much. It's such a good day for everyone to get together."
She added: "When you win, it is the best feeling ever."
Rachael Blackmore - the first female jockey to win the Grand National - will ride on Minella Times again after their victory in 2021.
Steven Baird, who is attending with his family from Glasgow, said: "Today is going to be electric.
"We want to see Rachael Blackmore win in person this year."
He was joined by his sister Nicky and their father George after they initially planned to come for his 70th birthday in 2020.
Ms Baird added: "We're so excited to be here. I think it's 100% going to be extra special this year, it has to be."
Among those attending are former Liverpool FC manager Sir Kenny Dalglish and sports broadcaster Chris Kamara.
Rachel Carhart, from Prescot, was at Aintree for her 10th time, adding: "I love it, it's my favourite day. The atmosphere is amazing."
While newcomer Ian Hares, 36, said: "I've been watching the Grand National on the television all through my life and I have always wanted to be here so it is a massive thrill."
Bookmakers predict a total of more than £150m will be wagered on the contest with UK betting shops open again on National day after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
Grand National meeting in figures
- More than 150,000 spectators are expected to attend the three-day meeting in total
- The races see 2,000 staff hired from the local area
- About 200 chefs serve up to 11,500 meals over the three days, with racegoers eating three tonnes of potatoes and about 1,560lbs (710kg) of cheese
- The racecourse installs an additional 2,620ft (800m) of bar space for the festival