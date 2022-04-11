Everton stabbing: Murder arrests over death of man with puncture wound
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police were called to Lavan Close, Everton, at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.
The force said a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to the side of his body, but he later died.
A 60-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Liverpool were later arrested.
A force spokeswoman said Lavan Close and the surrounding area had been closed to allow crime scene investigators to carry out forensic examinations and CCTV and house-to-house inquiries were being conducted.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of the man's death.
Urging anyone with information to get in touch, Det Ch Insp Mark Drew said officers had made "two swift arrests", the investigation was "still in the very early stages as we try to establish exactly what happened".