Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of baby murders appears in court
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies has made another appearance in court ahead of her trial.
Lucy Letby denies murdering five boys and three girls on a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
The 31-year-old also denies attempting to murder five boys and five girls.
Ms Letby spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear proceedings via videolink from Manchester Crown Court.
The nurse, who is being held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, sat impassively throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed.
The parents of two of her alleged victims were sitting in the public gallery, with more watching via video from Chester Crown Court.
A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.
Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was once again remanded in custody by Mr Justice Goss as the hearing concluded.
The trial, which is scheduled to last six months, is due to start on 4 October with a pre-trial hearing to be held in early June.