Labradoodle saves dog by chance while giving blood
A "lifesaving" labradoodle came to the rescue of another dog by chance after its owner took it to donate blood just as another canine was in need.
Shorkie Bridget needed help at Ellesmere Port's Animal Trust Vets due to a bleeding ulcer, so a check was made of the list of potential donors.
To everyone's surprise, a compatible dog was just next door giving blood, in the shape of Cora the labradoodle.
Bridget's owner Martyn Rodgers, said his gratitude was "immeasurable".
Pet Blood Bank, the charity which had been collecting blood at the centre, said the 10-year-old shorkie had become "weak, lost her appetite, and was showing signs that she was struggling to cope".
A spokeswoman said Bridget's red blood cell count, which should be about 45%, had dropped to 13%.
"Having identified that Bridget needed blood, a compatible donor for her was immediately identified from the list of dogs Pet Blood Bank had giving blood that day," she said.
"Cora was the lifesaving donor who had just donated a unit of blood, which the practice took to use for Bridget's transfusion."
She said that within hours, Bridget was "brighter" and able to go back home.
"Three days later, she returned for a check-up and thankfully was back to her normal self," she added.
Mr Rodgers, who urged more owners to bring their dogs to give blood, said it was "very hard to express how grateful I am to Cora and her owners for facilitating her blood donation".
"I will always be in gratitude to Cora and her family," he added.
The labradoodle's owner, Julie Willey, said helping other animals in need "fills us with pride".
She said Cora had been a regular donor, but "will retire from donating this year, so we were emotionally touched she helped by being a blood match on the day for Bridget".
The Pet Blood Bank spokeswoman said dogs that are "fit and healthy", between one and eight years old, weigh over 25kg, and are "confident and enjoy meeting new people" could become blood donors.