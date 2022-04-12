Gary Morgan: Woman charged with man's stabbing murder
A woman has been charged with the stabbing murder of a man in Liverpool.
Gary Morgan, 36, died after he was found injured at a house in Lavan Close, Everton, on Sunday night.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest, Merseyside Police said.
Emma Walsh, of Lavan Close, has been charged with murder and was remanded into custody to appear at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court later.
A 60-year-old man also arrested in connection with the death has been released under investigation.
Mr Morgan's family described him as "a caring lad who brightened everyone's day".
They added: "He was a loving father, son and brother who will be missed by all".
