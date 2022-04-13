Killing Eve: Liverpool costume show celebrates Jodie Comer's Villanelle
Costumes worn in the BBC drama Killing Eve have gone on show in the hometown of one of its stars.
The cat-and-mouse story between killer Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, and Sandra Oh's spy Eve, has made the show one of BBC iPlayer's most streamed.
Part of its popularity lies in Comer's striking outfits, the best of which have been put on show along Lord Street in Liverpool, the city she grew up in.
The final episode of the drama was aired on Sunday.
Comer has won a Bafta and an Emmy for her role in the BBC drama and a spokeswoman for Liverpool One, where the costumes are on show, said the exhibition paid homage to her.
She said Comer was "one our most well-known artists" and culture and fashion were "at the heart of what Liverpool One represents".
Among the outfits displayed are a pink tulle dress designed by Molly Goddard, a clown costume and a Bavarian dirndl dress and pig's mask combination.
The exhibition is not the first time Comer's costumes have gone on show in the city, as one of Villanelle's best-loved looks - a green golfing ensemble - was included in the Museum of Liverpool's Wondrous Place Gallery when it reopened in November 2021.
One of the show's costume designers Sam Perry said creating the outfits "came with great responsibility".
"The clothes the characters wear, and the way their style evolves, is a visual representation of the character's emotional journey," he said.
"Villanelle always goes to town on her looks, so we had to make sure that even the clown outfit had a nod to fashion."
The outfits will be on show in the city until 22 April and all four series of Killing Eve are available to stream on iPlayer.