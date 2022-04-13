Wirral nurse struck off for attack on elderly man
A nurse who slapped, punched and kicked an elderly man with dementia at a care home in Merseyside has been struck off.
Lohan Monalisa Maria was working a night shift at Birch Tree Manor Care Home in Port Sunlight, Wirral, on 28 October 2019 she launched her attack.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council found her actions "amounted to bullying, harassment and physical abuse".
A disciplinary hearing was told the nurse had later left the country and she was not present to hear the ruling.
The NMC heard colleagues had raised concerns about Ms Monalisa Maria's behaviour in her role as nurse in charge.
Two healthcare assistants reported the abuse.
'Absolutely disgusted'
One described her "absolute shock" at seeing Ms Monalisa Maria approach the elderly man from behind and "slapped both sides of his head a few times".
"I could not believe what I had witnessed, I felt absolutely disgusted and words cannot describe how sad I felt," the witness said.
Ms Monalisa Maria then punched the victim in the back a few times before kicking him, the panel heard.
She was suspended by the care home with immediate effect and police were informed.
However, the NMC said officers had confirmed that they had not been able to contact Ms Monalisa Maria as she had left the country.
The panel ruled her actions were fell "seriously short of the conduct and standards expected of a nurse and amounted to misconduct".
A 28-day interim order was put in place as a striking-off order cannot take effect until the end of the 28-day appeal period.
Bondcare, which runs the care home, has been approached by the BBC for a comment.