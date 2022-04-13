Vauxhall's fire hoses to become Chester Zoo's ape hammocks
- Published
Car giant Vauxhall has donated 50 fire hoses to a zoo, where they will be used to make ape hammocks and elephant toys.
The hoses were deemed superfluous at the firm's Ellesmere Port plant, which is undergoing a £100m conversion into an electric vehicle factory.
However, plant director Diane Miller said they wanted to repurpose them "in a sustainable way", so offered them to nearby Chester Zoo.
The zoo's Dr Nick Davis said they were ideal because of their "durability".
"Our animal keeper teams are always looking at innovative ways to provide additional stimulation for the animals," he said.
"The challenge is finding the right sorts of materials, but one tried and tested material is a fire hose, due to its toughness and durability.
"It can be used in a variety of ways including being crafted into hammocks for large primates, giant puzzle balls to hide food inside, or just fixed around various habitats to provide even more climbing opportunities."
A zoo spokesman added that the 50ft (15m) hoses would also become a key tool for keepers caring for its herd of Asian elephants, as they could be attached to logs so the pachyderms can throw them around.
Ms Miller said she was looking forward to "seeing them being enjoyed by the animals".
She added that it was "great to be able to repurpose old materials in a sustainable way that also benefits an important charity".