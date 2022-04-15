Nyle Corrigan death: Another man arrested
An 11th suspect has been arrested over the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back.
Nyle Corrigan died in Stockbridge Village on 12 November 2020.
A 25-year-old man, from Huyton, has been held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remains in custody.
It comes after 10 people were arrested over the death in the past two years but nobody has been charged. Merseyside Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
