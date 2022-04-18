Nyle Corrigan death: Man released on bail after arrest
A man arrested over the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back has been released on bail.
Nyle Corrigan died in a street after being shot in Stockbridge Village, Merseyside, on 12 November 2020.
Merseyside Police said a 25-year-old man who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.
A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with Mr Corrigan's murder but no charges have been brought.
