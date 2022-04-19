Everton: Man denies goalpost disruption of football match
A man has denied aggravated trespass and pitch encroachment after tying himself to a goalpost during a Premier League football match.
Louis McKechnie, 21, is accused of disrupting the Everton vs Newcastle game at Goodison Park, which was stopped for eight minutes on 17 March.
Appearing via videolink at Sefton Magistrates' Court, he pleaded not guilty to the two charges.
A trial date was fixed for 7 June at the same court.
The charges allege Mr McKechnie went onto the playing area without lawful authority or excuse and tied himself to the goalpost with zip ties, intending to disrupt the match.
The game was paused when he tied himself to the frame of the goalpost, while wearing a T-shirt with the slogan Just Stop Oil.
Laura O'Brien, defending Mr McKechnie, confirmed the issues in the case would be sections of the Human Rights Act and "duress of circumstances".
Mr McKechnie, of no fixed address, was bailed and banned from attending any venues used for regulated football matches or televised events in England and Wales.