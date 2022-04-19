Warrington tram network not ruled out, council confirms
- Published
Plans to improve Warrington's public transport system could include a tram network in the future.
A review of Warrington's transport options was completed after the town won funding for its bus services in the government's "levelling up" strategy.
Warrington Borough Council said all options were "still on the table" but the town's bus network was being prioritised in the short term.
The plans include a guided busway, a light-rail transit and a tram system.
In February, the council said the government's Bus Back Better scheme's funding would be "significant" and would help make its service more frequent, reliable and cheaper to use.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said studies had now been carried out in order to develop the plans.
A council spokesman said: "All options, including a tram system, are still very much on the table - alongside substantial improvements in bus priority, aimed at reducing journey times, increasing reliability and attracting more passengers.
"This, in turn, will bring considerable improvements in reducing traffic congestion and associated pollution levels."