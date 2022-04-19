Britain's Got Talent: Warrington Youtuber, 7, wows judges
- Published
A seven-year-old Youtuber who starred on Britain's Got Talent says he feels "amazing" after receiving a message from his hero Steve Backshall.
Aneeshwar Kunchala, from Warrington, was asked to audition for the ITV talent show after judge David Walliams spotted his nature-inspired videos.
The schoolboy then wowed the judges with a poem about endangered animals.
Television presenter and wildlife expert Backshall said his "inspiring" performance made him "want to cry."
"Keep doing what you're doing - keep fighting the good fight," Backshall told Aneeshwar.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the young conservationist said: "I'm happy I spread awareness."
He said he had been "really excited and a little bit nervous" about appearing on Saturday's show.
The schoolboy said he "just can't really say how happy I am that I got four 'yeses' from the judges.
'Powerful message'
Aneeshwar, helped by his dad Anil, began making videos about the wildlife in his garden during the first lockdown in 2020.
Two years later, he now has more than 44,000 views on Youtube.
Anil said: "We're really proud - he's seven years old and he's learning a lot.
"He's having this beautiful journey. It's helpful for the world."
Aneeshwar's mission to save animals began when his teacher showed his class a picture of a whale that had been killed by pollution.
He said he hoped his performance on Saturday's show would send a powerful message.
"I'm really sure everybody who was watching that really understood what I mean.
"They will also try and help the environment and the animals, just like I'm doing."