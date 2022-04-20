Hillsborough: MP calls for Man City to back teaching about disaster
- Published
An MP is asking Manchester City to back his call for schoolchildren to be taught about the Hillsborough disaster after some fans disturbed a minute's silence held for the victims.
Ian Byrne, Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, wrote to the club after some fans chanted over a tribute at Wembley.
He said it proved that education about the 1989 disaster and the families' fight for justice was "vital".
Manchester City earlier apologised to Liverpool over the incident.
The club said it was "extremely disappointed" with the actions of some fans and "sincerely" apologised "to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club", with manager Pep Guardiola adding: "These people don't represent who we are".
Mr Byrne, himself a Hillsborough survivor, said he wanted the "extremely negative" experience to be turned into something positive, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a letter to the football club he said it was "extremely upsetting to witness" the "disheartening behaviour of some fans" and he said those responsible had engaged in "blatant disrespect".
The letter continued: "Considering the events on Saturday during the minute's silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of Hillsborough, I am writing to you to invite Manchester City Football Club to collaborate with me and the Real Truth Legacy Project to have education about Hillsborough added to the curriculum in the Greater Manchester region.
"It is only through providing education and teaching the facts about what happened on 15 April 1989 and afterwards that we will be able to put a stop to the disgraceful behaviour of some fans."
The BBC has contacted Manchester City for a response to Mr Byrne's letter.
What happened at Saturday’s game proved again why education about the disaster and cover-up is vital. With this in mind I have written to @ManCity to invite them to get behind the#TheRealTruthLegacyProject— lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) April 19, 2022
so that all City fans know the Real Truth of Hillsborough. #JFT97 pic.twitter.com/yYxrzEqMAP
Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at the Hillsborough disaster on 15 April 1989.
In 2016 an inquest concluded the fans were unlawfully killed. It followed a 27-year campaign by victims' families.
In January, Liverpool City Council agreed to support Mr Byrne's campaign to include a dedicated Hillsborough Day in the city's primary and secondary schools to teach about the disaster and the victims' families fight for justice.
Mr Byrne also sent his letter to mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who is campaigning for a Hillsborough Law to ensure fairer treatment for people bereaved in public tragedies.
The BBC has contacted Mr Burnham for a response.