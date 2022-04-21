Merseyside's rail services to return to pre-Covid timetable
Merseyrail has confirmed services will return to running every 15 minutes on most of the network from 2 May.
The frequency of trains had been cut due to the various coronavirus restrictions and the impact on staffing.
The operator said it was "pleased" to announce the new timetable in time for the May Bank Holiday weekend.
Managing director Andy Heath thanked customers for their patience amid "a very challenging set of circumstances".
Among the changes, the Southport line will have a service every 15 minutes across its duration.
All other lines, except Ellesmere Port, will see trains every 15 minutes between about 07:00 and 19:00, with a service every 30 minutes outside those hours
The Ellesmere Port line will have trains every 30 minutes across its duration every day, while Sundays will see a service operating every 30 minutes on all lines
