Liverpool Against Racism: Stars unite to tackle prejudice
- Published
Music and sport stars are taking part in a new cultural festival in Liverpool which aims to "take a stand against racism".
Liverpool Against Racism (LAR) is hosting events across the city to try tackle racial prejudice.
Singer Rebecca Ferguson and groups, The Christians and The Farm, are among the opening acts.
City mayor Joanne Anderson said she was proud Liverpool was "taking positive action against social injustice".
She said the event was "a cultural response" to recent events, in particular the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 which incited global protests.
'Fearless and meaningful'
"Shining a spotlight on the topic may well be uncomfortable and, for some, upsetting, but it is also empowering, thought-provoking and, quite simply, essential," she added.
Former boxing champion Anthony Bellew and TV presenter Charlene White will also be taking part in workshops during the week-long event.
Programme curator Yaw Owusu said he hoped the festival would be "fearless, frank and meaningful" raising awareness, "which can create a path to change".
"Music, creativity and debate are incredible outlets for expressing the complex narratives around racism," the creative consultant added.
Other musical acts being showcased in the Baltic area include Låpsley, MiC Lowry, Jetta and Greg Wilson.
A conference addressing racism will be held in The Spine in Paddington Village on Tuesday, featuring British historian David Olusoga, the BBC's interim head of creative diversity Joanna Abeyie and journalist Kevin Powell, who will join the mayor as keynote speakers.
The Anthony Walker Foundation and Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) are staging a youth empower conference on Friday at the university's student union.
Teenagers will be encouraged to explore what racism means to them while stars, including champion boxer Natasha Jonas, will share their stories and offer advice in addressing racial and social inequalities.
Cultural organisations are also staging events, ranging from poetry workshops and skating festivals to talks around understanding the city's role in the transatlantic slave trade.
Ms Anderson, who was the brainchild for the event, added: "I couldn't be more proud Liverpool is hosting this unique event of huge cultural importance.
"Once again, we're leading the way and speaking out against social injustice and taking positive action."