Ukraine: Refugees cheered by Everton fans and meet Toffees star
A Ukrainian refugee who was cheered by Everton fans at Goodison Park and taken to meet defender Vitalii Mykolenko has described the experience as "fabulous".
Nataliia Andrianova arrived in Liverpool with her daughter Sofia on 11 April after a "dangerous" journey from Kyiv following the Russian invasion.
The pair are now staying with their sponsor Andrea Cooper, who registered on the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
They were invited by Ms Cooper's father to the Leicester match on Wednesday.
Before the game, family friend and season ticket holder Bill Chambers told the club about their attendance.
Everton then showed the mother and daughter on the big screen alongside a message of welcome, prompting applause and cheers from the crowd.
'Fans forever'
Ukrainian defender Mykolenko also asked to meet the family after the 1-1 draw.
Ms Andrianova told BBC Radio Merseyside: "We had a lovely talk. He was really glad that we are here and we are safe.
"It was an amazing evening and Sofia's first football match at a stadium."
Mykolenko also gave the six-year-old a signed shirt while the club provided a goodie bag.
Ms Andrianova said: "I think we will be Everton fans forever."
She said they spent six days in their basement after the Russian invasion in February but decided to flee after a missile landed nearby.
"The first thought was to save my child and to take my child to a safe life," she said.
"The second one was my husband because I knew he would not be allowed to cross the border […] it was very hard to say goodbye to him."
Ms Andrianova said they felt "very frightened and scared" as the journey from Kyiv to Poland was "very dangerous".
She described feeling "relief" after arriving in Liverpool, saying: "Everyone is so welcoming. We really feel at home."
Ms Cooper, who was put in touch with the family through acquaintances in Huyton, said the hosting had "worked from the very first minute".
"Natalia and Sofia have brought so much life into my house and so much joy. They have made this house come to life with energy and it's been life-enhancing for me as well," she added.