Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks
- Published
A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl.
Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
Merseyside Police said one of them subsequently "disclosed more harrowing details" of the 46-year-old's abuse.
Admitting six charges, he was jailed for 15 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
His sentence will run concurrently with his existing term.
At his trial in 2020, the court heard Miller, formerly of Mountsfield in Frome, Somerset, had recordings of his rapes of two young girls among a library of 250,000 indecent images.
Judge Neil Flewitt QC said it was "the largest collection ever encountered by Merseyside Police" and Miller's offending had caused "irreparable harm" to the girls, who were six and 11 when the abuse began.
'Depraved'
A force spokesman said after Miller was jailed, "one of his victims disclosed more harrowing details... and investigators discovered evidence he had taken images and filmed some of his abuse".
He said Miller had been charged in prison with three additional charges of rape, two of attempted rape and one of making an indecent video of a child, which he admitted in court.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said Miller, of HMP Low Newton, was "a dangerous sexual predator, who will now face even longer in prison and a lifetime of monitoring".
"Thanks to the immense bravery of his victims... Miller was jailed for a significant period of time two years ago," he said.
"The victim who has had the strength to recount more of his awful offending has enabled... the courts to extend the time he will spend in prison and further protect the public from the harm Miller poses."
He added that Miller had been in possession of "a huge number of indecent images on his arrest, each representing many more victims of abuse".
"They had been exploited for the benefit of Miller and similarly depraved people, and we will continue to proactively investigate all reports of people in possession of such material."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk