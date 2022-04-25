Liverpool man who admitted killing wife is jailed
- Published
A man who admitted killing his wife at their home in Liverpool has been jailed.
Mohammed Azizi, 58, of Stoneycroft, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting murder.
Iranian national Malak Adabzadeh was found dead after police were called to the couple's home in The Green on 25 November.
A post-mortem examination found the 47-year-old had died from head trauma.
Ms Adabzadeh was described as "generous, kind and always there to help anyone" by her family.
Det Insp John Holden, of Merseyside Police, said: "Although no sentence can ever bring Malak back, I hope that the sentence will bring some sense of closure to her loved ones.
"Domestic abuse is an utterly shocking and reprehensible crime.
"All reports are treated seriously, they will be investigated sensitively and we will do everything we can to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice."
Two other arrested men, aged 21 and 46, were later released with no further action.