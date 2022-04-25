Liverpool Lime Street station rape: Man jailed for attack
A rapist who subjected a vulnerable woman to an "abhorrent" attack at a railway station has been jailed.
William Ormandy, 31, admitted raping the 18-year-old victim on 6 February at Liverpool Lime Street railway station.
British Transport Police (BTP) said Ormandy was "an opportunist sexual predator that preyed on a vulnerable girl and subjected her to a sickening ordeal".
He was jailed for 12 years and three months at Liverpool Crown Court.
BTP said Ormandy, of Church Road, Liverpool, had approached the victim as she searched for a taxi to take her home shortly before 2:00 BST.
He called her "gorgeous" and asked her where she was going before following her to the station's taxi rank.
A short while later he said "give me a kiss" to which she told him no before he then grabbed her and tried to kiss her.
Ormandy then grabbed her and pulled her into a nearby alley and raped her before fleeing, the force said.
He was arrested on suspicion of rape after handing himself into police 10 days later.
In a statement, his victim said she was scared of being left alone and needed to take medication to sleep.
"I had been aspiring to go to university but I have failed all my university interviews," she said.
"I had clear ambitions and dreams, now I don't know what the future holds."
Det Insp Granville Sellers said: "While crimes like this are extremely rare on the railway, they will never be tolerated.
"I hope his quick journey between committing the abhorrent crime and being convicted serves as a stark warning to sexual predators - we will catch you and promptly bring you to justice."
Ormandy was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.