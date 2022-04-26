Liverpool murder: Man jailed for stabbing uncle to death
- Published
A man who stabbed his uncle to death has been jailed for life for his murder.
Father-of-four Paul Morgan, 39, was stabbed in the chest at a home in Prince William Street, Liverpool, in September 2020.
Joshua Morgan, of the same address, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum term of 17 years.
The 22-year-old had admitted murder and possession of a bladed article.
Mr Morgan was taken was taken to hospital following the attack but later pronounced dead.
Det Supt Siobhan Gainer, of Merseyside Police, said: "This was an extremely tragic incident which left four children without a father.
"Although no sentence can bring Paul back, I hope the result can bring family some sense of closure.
"I hope that Joshua will now reflect on the consequences of his actions while serving his significant jail time."