Liverpool murder: Man jailed for stabbing uncle to death

Joshua Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a blade

A man who stabbed his uncle to death has been jailed for life for his murder.

Father-of-four Paul Morgan, 39, was stabbed in the chest at a home in Prince William Street, Liverpool, in September 2020.

Joshua Morgan, of the same address, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum term of 17 years.

The 22-year-old had admitted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Mr Morgan was taken was taken to hospital following the attack but later pronounced dead.

Det Supt Siobhan Gainer, of Merseyside Police, said: "This was an extremely tragic incident which left four children without a father.

"Although no sentence can bring Paul back, I hope the result can bring family some sense of closure.

"I hope that Joshua will now reflect on the consequences of his actions while serving his significant jail time."

