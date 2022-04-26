Wavertree shooting: Woman shot in leg by intruder who entered her home
- Published
A woman has been shot in the leg by an intruder who entered her house in the early hours of the morning.
Police were alerted at about 00:15 BST that a woman in her 50s had been shot on Deverell Grove in Wavertree.
She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition, Merseyside Police said. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police believe the gunman had entered the house looking for someone else and shots were fired as he was leaving.
He then escaped on a motorbike with two other men down Mill Lane, towards Edge Lane.
Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are taking place.
Officers will also be looking at CCTV from the area to try to identify the suspect, who was not seen by his victim.
Det Insp Laura Parr said: "Fortunately the victim's injuries are not life-threatening, but she and her family are obviously distressed by the incident which took place at their home.
"Whilst I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we believe that the address (not the victim) was targeted.
"I would ask anyone who was in the area just after midnight, who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, to contact us."