Men charged over Merseyside £4m cocaine and heroin haul
- Published
Two men have been charged with drugs offences after a van led police to a huge cocaine and heroin haul.
The vehicle was pulled over in Huyton, Merseyside, before an initial 7kg (15lb) of the drugs was uncovered.
In later raids on two properties police found a further 41kg (90lb) of heroin and cocaine and £2,000 in cash.
Two men, aged 34 and 65, were arrested and charged with various offences and are due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.
The 65-year-old is accused of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The 34-year-old is charged with intent to supply cocaine, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.
The 6 April raids were part of a joint operation between Merseyside Police and the National Crime Agency.