Man attacked in 'appalling' hate crime opposite Tranmere Rovers ground
- Published
A man was attacked in an "appalling" hate crime outside a pub by Tranmere Rovers football stadium, police said.
He suffered serious injuries after being hit in the face with a glass outside the Prenton Park pub in Borough Road, Tranmere, at 01:00 BST.
A 23-year-old man, from Oxton, has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Merseyside Police said they are treating it as a hate crime "as the victim believes the assault was motivated by his gender identity".
The Prenton Park pub is over the road from Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park ground. The team played on Saturday afternoon beating Oldham Athletic 2-0.
Police said the victim was attacked by an "unknown man" who made off on foot but injured himself running into a bus stop.
Det Insp John Holden said: "This was an utterly appalling, unprovoked attack, which police are treating as a hate crime.
"It is completely abhorrent to think that someone could be subject to such physical abuse simply because of their gender identity.
"Merseyside Police stands against hate crime perpetrated against LGBT+ people and we simply will not tolerate people being targeted in this way."