Birkenhead fire: Man found dead after flat blaze
A man has been found dead following a fire at a flat in Wirral.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a ground-floor property in Laurence Deacon Court, St Anne Street, Birkenhead at 20:45 BST on Monday.
The man's body was discovered by firefighters during a search of the property, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish his cause of death, said Merseyside Police.
The man's next of kin has been informed and an investigation into how the fire started is under way.
