Liverpool City Council's transformation plans at risk, says boss
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
Plans to transform Liverpool City Council are at risk due to a lack of urgency at the authority, a government-appointed lead commissioner has said.
Commissioners have run parts of the council after a damning report found a series of "apparent failures" in 2021.
Mike Cunningham was granted a two-month extension after he told Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove that it was a "pivotal point" in the intervention.
He added that "significant challenges had been identified".
It has now been a year since inspectors found a "serious breakdown of governance" at the council.
The government appointed four commissioners to oversee a three-year improvement plan in the highways, regeneration, property management and planning departments.
The commissioners' first report in November found there were "still elements of bullying and intimidation" at the authority.
Mr Cunningham has since written to the government and asked for an extension to his team's second report into those departments.
He said it was a "pivotal point" in the intervention, with review work conducted and "significant challenges identified".
'More urgency'
"With support, the council has developed plans to address some of these challenges," Mr Cunningham continued.
"However, the delivery of these plans is at risk. As well as prioritisation, we need to see more urgency from the council on the key elements of the transformation."
Mr Gove welcomed Mr Cunningham's "candour and honesty" and said the one-year anniversary of the intervention was a "timely point to review progress".
The authority has been under scrutiny since police began investigating building and development contracts.
The inquiry has seen the arrests of 11 men including former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson and one woman in December 2020.
Mr Anderson denies any wrongdoing.
Liverpool City Council said a "huge amount of work" had gone into improving and making necessary changes.
"We welcome the input from the commissioners on this journey and appreciate that to deliver change across an organisation as large and as complex as a council, will take time," a spokesman said.
The council added staff and the city's politicians were "fully committed to working closely with the commissioners and their team to increase the pace of change".