Ukraine: Chester couple criticise visa denial for girl
A couple have criticised the government after a 17-year-old Ukrainian they are trying to sponsor was refused a visa.
Ian and Roberta Gould, from Chester, have been trying for six weeks to host a mother, daughter and cousin fleeing from war-torn Ukraine.
Mrs Gould said the application for 17-year-old Viktoria was declined because she was travelling without a parent.
The Home Office said unaccompanied minors are only eligible if reuniting with a legal guardian in the UK.
The Goulds chose to open up their second home to help refugees after war started in Ukraine in February.
They applied to sponsor Natalia, Davina and Victoria, who have been in Poland since escaping the conflict six weeks ago.
Mr Gould even flew to Poland a week ago to reassure the family of their offer.
He said: "I got in touch with the [government] hotline. Nobody ever responds. Not a word.
"What on earth do [the refugees] feel now after wasting six weeks?
"They could have been in another country that welcomes them. Why can't we show some humanity?"
Mrs Gould added: "Now what is their choice? Do they leave the 17-year-old in a strange, foreign country that she can't speak the language of?
"She can't go back to Ukraine because both her parents are fighting. What happens to her? Where does she go?"
A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "Due to safeguarding concerns, unaccompanied minors are only eligible under the Homes for Ukraine scheme if they are reuniting with a parent or legal guardian in the UK."
The Goulds said that their experience of trying to help the refugees had been one of the toughest of their lives and they "burst into tears" when the visa application for Viktoria was turned down.
Mr Gould said: "I'm nearly 70. I've had the full range of life's experiences and nothing has stressed us out as much as this.
"We haven't slept properly for at least a month just worrying about them."