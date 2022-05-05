Merseyside Police not institutionally racist, says chief constable
- Published
Merseyside Police's chief constable has "categorically" denied the force is institutionally racist following claims by the Police and Crime Commissioner.
PCC Emily Spurrell made the comments in an interview with an online channel, Policing TV.
Serena Kennedy said a lot of work is being done to tackle discrimination.
Ms Spurrell has since sought to clarify her comments, saying it is not about individual officers, but it is an important conversation.
The comments were made by Ms Spurrell in an interview with Policing TV reporter Danny Shaw, who asked her: 'Do you accept that Merseyside Police is institutionally racist?'.
In the interview, Ms Spurrell said the vast majority of officers "are incredibly dedicated" and "not racist" but, as an institution, the force had "been designed by a certain group of people and it does not take into account how black and ethnic minority people might experience things and how they might get treated".
Following the interview, Ms Spurrell, who was elected in May 2021, said in a statement: "However we define it, racism and inequality permeate all our public institutions.
"Our systems and processes were designed by a certain group of people in a different time when the make-up of society was different.
"Some of those structures are out-dated and they don't work for all our communities now.
"But we must continue to be actively anti-racist if we are to win trust back, particularly among black communities.
"That means being open and honest, owning the problem, and taking proactive steps to redress the balance.
"There's no doubt it is an uncomfortable, difficult conversation."
Ms Kennedy responded to the comments by saying she "categorically" did not believe that Merseyside Police was institutionally racist.
"The history and impact of racism across policing and the harm this has caused to communities and colleagues is clear," she said.
"There has been a lot of work done nationally and locally to understand and address this.
"We know that policing, like society, is not free of racial discrimination, bias and disproportionality.
"It still exists in some policies and processes, and we are taking action to change this," she added.
"We collectively want to improve, we want to progress, we want to be better.
"There has been a lot of work done to understand how we need to change and progress has been made but we know we need to do more and we are committed to this."