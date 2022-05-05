Man shot in legs in 'targeted attack' in Liverpool

Merseyside Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and is appealing for witnesses

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being shot in his legs.

Police were called to reports of shots fired in the Fazakerley area of Liverpool, just before 09:30 BST on Wednesday.

The man in his 20s arrived at hospital in a black Mercedes car for treatment, Merseyside Police said.

Detectives said it was unclear where exactly the offence took place but they believe it was a targeted attack and appealed for witnesses.

