Man shot in legs in 'targeted attack' in Liverpool
- Published
A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being shot in his legs.
Police were called to reports of shots fired in the Fazakerley area of Liverpool, just before 09:30 BST on Wednesday.
The man in his 20s arrived at hospital in a black Mercedes car for treatment, Merseyside Police said.
Detectives said it was unclear where exactly the offence took place but they believe it was a targeted attack and appealed for witnesses.
