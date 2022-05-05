Man who kept 37 animals in 'filthy' home given ban
A man has been banned from keeping animals after RSPCA inspectors found 37 animals in his home.
Alan Packenham pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after the pets, including three critically-ill kittens and four dead snakes, were found in his house in Thornton, Sefton.
They were living in "filthy, unhygienic conditions" and the snakes were left to rot in a bedroom, the RSPCA said.
Packenham, 39, of Lower Hey, was given a suspended 16-week prison sentence.
Inspectors found 20 cats, three kittens, four dogs, three ferrets, two fish, and the five snakes.
They said there seemed to be "faeces and rubbish on every available surface" in the property.
Two cats were discovered in the bathroom and three kittens in an open drawer, which were infested with fleas.
All five animals were taken to a vet but two died within minutes of arrival and one died later.
Two of three German Shepherd dogs, which were being kept with a crossbreed dog, had been left muzzled while the ferrets were found in a filthy rabbit hutch in a conservatory.
The cats and dogs were taken to an RSPCA animal centre and approved kennels and the ferrets and a corn snake were taken to specialist rescue centres.
Packenham, who was given a five year ban from keeping animals, had pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates Court to four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and one of failing to take steps to ensure the needs of animals were met.
A vet, who examined the animals, concluded that it would have taken two full-time animal workers, with help from a number of volunteers, to care for such a large number of animals.
Her report also estimated that the maltreatment of the animals by Packenham will have "persisted for many months or even years."