Local Elections: Labour lose Wirral seats but remains biggest party
Labour is still the biggest party on Wirral council, despite gains by the Conservatives and the Green Party.
Labour now has 26 of 66 seats - just two more than the Tories, who picked up one. The Greens are celebrating two gains and now have nine councillors.
Labour leader Janette Williamson said: "The fact is we are still the biggest party in Wirral and we should be leading."
Elsewhere in Liverpool City Region, Labour retained both Sefton and Halton.
Ms Williamson said both national and regional issues had affected Thursday's local elections.
"One of my residents who lost her husband in a care home could not hug her kids at the funeral," she said, and was "raging" at the Conservatives.
"That was replicated on the doorstep," Ms Williamson added.
Halton was the first council in England to declare its results.
The council saw the first Conservative gain in decades, with the Greens losing their first and only seat after just 12 months in Daresbury, Moore and Sandymoor.
The winner there had to be drawn from an envelope after both Labour and Conservatives were tied on 398 votes.
Overall, Labour now has 48 of the council's 54 seats, with the remainder equally shared by the Conservatives and Lib Dems.
Over in Sefton, meanwhile, Labour picked up a seat from the Conservatives. They now have 48 of the 66 seats, way ahead of the Lib Dems on eight, the Tories on seven, and three others.