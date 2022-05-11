Murder arrest after woman found dead in Liverpool house
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house.
Merseyside Police said the woman, aged in her 40s, was found dead on Radway Road, Huyton, at about 08:30 BST.
Forensic searches are being carried out on Radway Road and a crime scene is also in place on York Road, which is more than a mile away.
A 21-year-old man from Liverpool, who was known to the victim, remains in custody for questioning, police said.
"We can confirm a woman in her 40s has sadly died this morning following an incident at a house in Huyton," Det Insp Laura Lamping said.
She said it was "vital" for anyone who had information which could help the investigation to get in touch.
"If you live in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour... please contact police immediately," she added