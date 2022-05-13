St Helens 'depraved' woman jailed for rape and abuse of girl
- Published
A woman who admitted the "shockingly depraved" sexual abuse and rape of a vulnerable young girl has been jailed for life.
Vicki Bevan, 37, of St Helens, pleaded guilty to 36 sexual offences against the girl, aged under 10, at an earlier hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.
A judge described the abuse as "the worst" he had heard.
Bevan was told she must serve 10 years before she is eligible to apply for parole.
Paul Rafferty, 62, and Tony Hutton, 42, both of St Helens, were also sentenced for their part in the abuse.
Rafferty was jailed for 10 years after admitting 10 sexual offences, including raping the young girl, while Hutton was jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty to four sexual offences.
The court heard the trio had abused the young victim and sent messages to each other with "shockingly depraved fantasies".
Judge Andrew Menary QC said the scale of depravity against the girl "beggars belief".
The court heard she was raped, tortured and abused by the trio from 2019 until 2021, and they shared images of the abuse on WhatsApp and Kik Messenger.
The images, described as "overwhelming" by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), were discovered by police on another man's phone as he was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.
'Deplorable'
After a search of Bevan's home, officers found laptops and a mobile phone with several indecent images of children.
The CPS said one of the men had messaged Bevan asking if she had any boundaries, and she answered: "No, none at all."
Rafferty and Hutton both claimed Bevan was the key instigator, the CPS added.
Judge Menary said there was "no doubt at all" that Bevan posed a significant risk of committing further offences.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Pauline Newrick said the case would be "difficult to get out of your waking thoughts".
"An innocent child is at the heart of this case... a child who was dragged into the depraved and sordid world of these three people who could have tried to protect her," she said.
Det Ch Insp Allison Woods described the abuse as "deplorable" and said it had "destroyed lives" and caused "great psychological and physical harm".