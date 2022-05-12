Wirral shooting: Teenager shot in leg in targeted attack
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after being shot in the leg in what police believe was a targeted attack.
The teenager was shot in Prenton, Wirral, on Wednesday night, with part of Fender Way closed while officers investigate.
The boy went to Arrowe Park Hospital at about 22:40 BST, Merseyside Police said.
The force said he was in a stable condition and the gunshot wound was not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is being urged to contact police.
