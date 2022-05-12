Huyton woman found dead at home was stabbed, police say
A woman whose body was found at a house in Merseyside died from repeated stab wounds, police have said.
Lorraine Cullen, 43, was found dead in a home on Radway Road in Huyton on Wednesday evening.
A 21-year-old man from Liverpool who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, Merseyside Police said.
Det Ch Insp Allison Woods said the investigation was continuing.
"If anyone witnessed anything yesterday morning and hasn't already come forward then please do get in touch with us," she said.
