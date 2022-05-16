Liverpool murder arrest after man dies at house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault at a house in Liverpool.
Police found the victim inside the home in Newsham Drive, Tuebrook, just before 19:00 BST on Sunday after they went to investigate a disturbance.
Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene, near Newsome Park.
Merseyside Police said it arrested a 56-year-old man at the house and has appealed for witnesses.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of the man's death. His family have been informed.
Det Insp Catherine Cox said: "His death will of course have come as huge shock to them, as well as the wider Tuebrook community.
"We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened."