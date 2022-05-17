Murder charge as woman found dead at Birkenhead flat
A man has been charged with murdering a 62-year-old woman who was found dead in a flat.
Karen Wheeler died at the scene in Vittoria Close, Birkenhead, at 19:15 BST on Thursday.
Mark Wheeler, 51, also of Vittoria Close, has now been charged with murder. He will appear later at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
Merseyside Police had previously said the death was being treated as domestic-related.
