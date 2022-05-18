PC hit by fleeing van in St Helens while retrieving bag of cannabis
A PC has been injured by a van which was driven at him as he tried to speak to its occupants, police have said.
Merseyside Police said the officer was retrieving a cannabis-filled backpack which was left on Hewitt Avenue in St Helens at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
The force said he approached a nearby Ford Transit, which struck him before speeding away, leaving him injured.
Two men from Rochdale were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A force spokesman said the officer had suffered serious injuries to his shoulder, right arm and right leg, and was in a stable condition in hospital.
'A great cost'
He said the PC had approached the white van because its "occupants were acting suspiciously".
He added that a short time after, it was reported that "two men were running from a vehicle into fields" near the A580 East Lancashire Road and had "discarded a bag".
The bag and a vehicle, which had been left on Ecclesfield Road and near to where the men were seen, were recovered for forensic examination.
Appealing for witnesses, Ch Insp Jim Wilde said his officers "fearlessly put themselves in harm's way" every day.
"They do so willingly, because they have joined the police service to protect people and keep Merseyside safe," he said.
"Sadly, this evening our officer's dedication has come at a great cost to himself.
"Thankfully, he is now receiving the care and treatment he needs, and everyone at Merseyside Police wishes him well."
