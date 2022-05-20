Parents support Wirral nursery after Ofsted found it unsafe
Parents have been rallying round a nursery hit by a damning Ofsted report, saying staff have "nothing but love" for the children who attend.
Mulberry Tree Holiday Club in Hoylake, Wirral, was rated as "inadequate" and described as "unsafe" and "unclean" by Ofsted after an inspection on 4 March.
Inspectors said kitchen knives were left within reach of children and have suspended its registration.
The nursery said it was appealing and claimed the report had inaccuracies.
The report said the premises and equipment are unclean and that children were exposed to several hazards, including "extremely hot" radiators.
Many parents of children who attend the nursery have spoken out in support of it.
Richard Stubbs, 33, from Hoylake, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I have nothing but admiration for the team at the Mulberry Tree.
"[They] provided not only care for the children so that we can work, but they have been instrumental in their development and shaping the people they have and will become."
'False statements'
Mr Stubbs added: "I have been inside the nursery many times and not once have I ever seen anything that would make me think that my child is unsafe.
"I along with every parent I have met whose children have been to this nursery, have nothing but praise for the entire team.
"They have nothing but love for the children that attend."
Alison Rogan, 34, from Hoylake, agreed. She said: "I fully support the nursery, so much so that both of my children attend in pre-school and wrap around [care].
"I have never feared for my children's safety."
Caitlin Allen, 38, from Hoylake, said: "My son attends the pre-school each week and is so happy there.
"They provide them with so many adventures and day trips out and I couldn't be happier with the setting [which is] meeting his needs and development."
She said the owner and management had kept all parents up to date with what was going on.
A spokeswoman for the nursery said they would appeal the report over what they said were "a number of factual inaccuracies and false statements within it".
They said they would "rectify the issue as soon as possible", adding that they would not "let this misjudgement defeat us".