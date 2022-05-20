Sefton Park marks 150th anniversary with Paul McCartney photo
A previously unseen photograph of Paul McCartney on a Liverpool boating lake has been released to mark the 150th anniversary of the park's opening.
The photo shows the young Beatle rowing a boat in Sefton Park, just months before the band exploded onto the global music scene.
Taken by his brother Mike McCartney, the picture is from a family collection featured in his new book.
The park was opened on 20 May 1872 for "health and enjoyment" of local people.
In a tweet Paul McCartney said: "Happy birthday Sefton Park. I often used to go there with various mates like John, George and other friends from school.
"We always had a great time rowing on the lake, even though we sometimes couldn't hear the man calling us in when our time was up...
"Come in #9...", "What's he saying?" so we would grab a couple of extra minutes in the rowing boat. I have many happy memories of the place, congratulations Sevvie Park!"
His brother Mike McCartney recalled fond family memories of the trips, queuing up for the rowing boats and taking it in turns to take pictures.
"I remember being on the boating lake and my mum would take a picture of me, Paul and my dad - and then we'd shuffle around the boat - and then Paul would take a photo of me and my mum and dad," he said.
Mr McCartney shares the family photos in his new book Early Liverpool.
"For us as kids a day trip to Sevvie Park was like a little holiday," he said.
"We would often hire out a boat as a family. It was like going to New Brighton beach, it was a real treat for the family."
The boats were finally removed from the lake in the 1970s and now feature in a display in the Museum of Liverpool.
The landmark 235 acre park, which is managed by Liverpool City Council, is described as one of the "finest jewels in the city's crown" and a "majestic green lung".
The Grade l listed park was opened on 20 May 1872 by Prince Arthur who dedicated it "for the health and enjoyment of the townspeople" and continues to be one of the most visited green spaces in the city.
"Sefton Park is one of our finest jewels in the city's crown," Cllr Dan Barrington, Liverpool City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, said.
"Its history reflects the grandeur and civic mindedness of our Victorian past and the legacy of that time still shines through today.
"The park is not just a majestic green lung, it has blossomed as a venue and space for a fantastically diverse range of events be it Africa Oye to fun runs, fireworks displays to concerts and weddings to family picnics."